Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 21.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 21.79% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.77% to Rs 132.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.132.93128.1013.6512.6921.4723.1010.7614.227.9710.19

