Z-Tech (India) consolidated net profit rises 130.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.84% to Rs 16.23 croreNet profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 130.39% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.84% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.2310.76 51 OPM %20.7610.69 -PBDT3.201.02 214 PBT3.191.00 219 NP2.351.02 130
