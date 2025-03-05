Bank of India spurts 2.2%

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 98.01, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 20.14% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.01, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Bank of India has dropped around 8.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 6.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5718.9, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.49, up 2.23% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

