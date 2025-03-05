Laurus Labs Ltd soars 3.43%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.2, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.39% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 4.57% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.2, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73855.47, up 1.19%. Laurus Labs Ltd has dropped around 11.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19820.65, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 565.1, up 3.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 117.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

