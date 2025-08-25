Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 932.70 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 49.16% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 932.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1060.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.932.701060.2015.1413.63122.20188.7069.50136.2051.50101.30

