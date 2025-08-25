Kra Leasing consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.33% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Kra Leasing declined 33.33% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.33% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.861.2081.4087.500.701.050.701.050.560.84

