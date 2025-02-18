GMR Airports' passenger traffic jumps 11% YoY in Jan'25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
GMR Airports Infrastructure reported a 11.4% year on year (YoY) increase in passenger traffic across all GMR airports, reaching over 10.6 million passengers in January 2025.

During the month, domestic traffic grew by 11% YoY, while international traffic saw a significant increase of 12.4% YoY.

Delhi Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 6.9 million passengers (up 10% YoY). Hyderabad Airport handled monthly passenger traffic of around 2.6 million passengers (up 21% YoY).

Aircraft movements also increased by 9% YoY in January 2025, totaling to 63,767 movements.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports, generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 202.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 486.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,653.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.61% to Rs 69.79 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

