Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 72.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 72.45% to Rs 34.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.85% to Rs 432.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 302.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.432.22302.5610.178.8253.6830.5446.2128.1034.9920.29

