Hindustan Unilever gains after Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 2,694 cr

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 1.48% to Rs 2,630.70 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 3.81% to Rs 2,694 crore on 1.50% jump in total income to Rs 16,388 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) marginally rose 0.79% YoY to Rs 3,570 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

EBITDA dropped 1.68% to Rs 3,729 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 3,793 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin fell 90 bps to 23.2% in Q2 FY26 as against 24.1% in Q2 FY25.

The company reported a consolidated underlying sales growth1 (USG) of 2% and a flat underlying volume growth2 (UVG) in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from the Home Care division stood at Rs 5,664 crore, down 1.16% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. The Home Care segment delivered mid-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG), which was offset by price reductions implemented in previous quarters, resulting in flat underlying sales growth (USG). Fabric Wash recorded mid-single-digit volume growth, driven by strong double-digit growth in the liquids segment, supported by successful innovations and competitive pricing actions. Household Care achieved double-digit UVG, led by robust performance in dishwash liquids. During the quarter, the company launched Comfort Perfume Deluxe, a premium fabric conditioner range inspired by award-winning fragrances. The product features a unique perfume-first formulation, designed to deliver a sophisticated fragrance experience for clothes.

Revenue from Beauty & Wellbeing division stood at Rs 3,732 crore, up 9.09% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment delivered 5% underlying sales growth (USG), driven by strong performances in Skin Care and Health & Wellbeing, partially offset by GST-led moderation in Hair Care. Hair Care continued to strengthen its market leadership during the quarter; however, turnover declined YoY due to the transitory impact of GST rate rationalisation. Skin Care, including Colour Cosmetics, grew at a high-single-digit rate, supported by continued momentum in the Future Core and Market Makers portfolio, along with well-planned winter loading ahead of the season.

Channels of the Future maintained a competitive double-digit growth trajectory, while Health & Wellbeing sustained strong momentum, led by OZivas triple-digit growth. Revenue from Personal Care division stood at Rs 2,425 crore, marginally up 0.58% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. Turnover growth remained flat, impacted by GST rate transitions during the quarter, though the division continued to strengthen its competitive position across key categories. Skin Cleansing delivered a strong performance, led by double-digit growth in premium soaps, while Bodywash continued to gain market share. Oral Care witnessed a marginal decline, although Closeup achieved low-single-digit growth. Premiumisation remained a key focus area, marked by the re-launch of Pears with refreshed packaging and an enhanced brand proposition, and the expansion of the Lux International soap range to strengthen the premium portfolio.

Revenue from Foods division stood at Rs 2,425 crore, up 1.73% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. The Foods segment delivered 3% underlying sales growth (USG) with low-single-digit underlying volume growth (UVG). Double-digit growth in Beverages (Tea and Coffee) supported overall performance, offsetting softness in Ice Cream and Lifestyle Nutrition. Within Beverages, Tea recorded high-single-digit growth, driven by a healthy balance of price and volume, while Coffee maintained its strong double-digit growth momentum. Lifestyle Nutrition showed early signs of recovery, supported by sustained UVG, though overall turnover declined due to pricing actions taken in previous quarters to refine pack-price architecture. Packaged Foods reported a subdued performance, impacted by the GST transition, while the Market Makers portfolio continued its robust growth momentum. Ice Cream turnover declined year-on-year, primarily due to prolonged monsoons across several regions and the GST rate transition.

During the quarter, the company introduced Horlicks PRO Fitness, a science-backed meal replacement solution, and BRU Gold Edition, offering a premium coffee experience for consumers. Priya Nair, CEO and MD, commented: We delivered a competitive performance with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2% and an EBITDA margin of 23.2% in the quarter. The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the Government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment. However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery.

Looking ahead, we are determined to accelerate our portfolio transformation by radically sharpening our consumer segmentation, being bolder in transforming our core brands to make them more modern, desirable and youthful, future-proofing our marketing & sales capabilities by enabling superior online brand discovery & fulfilment and investing disproportionately to scale our high-growth demand spaces. We believe these key priorities, coupled with a supportive macroeconomic environment, will position us to accelerate volume-led growth in the mid-to-long term. Meanwhile, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending 31st March 2026.