Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.55, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Central Bank of India has gained around 5.02% in last one month.