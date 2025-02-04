Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.120.2716.6722.220.050.080.040.070.040.07

