Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.95, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.02% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.94% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.95, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has eased around 10.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.15, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.2, down 1.35% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 30.02% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.94% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 35.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

