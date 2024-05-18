Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 2169.92 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 196.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 2169.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 195.94% to Rs 141.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 8637.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8087.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2169.922112.11 3 8637.188087.90 7 OPM %9.697.18 -10.5513.68 - PBDT218.80126.42 73 968.541116.30 -13 PBT141.6043.08 229 659.45803.55 -18 NP13.35-196.03 LP 141.4347.79 196

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

