Zen Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2025.

Zen Technologies Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 1079.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75984 shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd tumbled 11.13% to Rs 547.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13058 shares in the past one month.

Senco Gold Ltd lost 11.05% to Rs 318.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50670 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd shed 10.03% to Rs 830.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82022 shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 11789.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 893 shares in the past one month.

