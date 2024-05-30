Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 19.87 crore

Net loss of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 19.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.01% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.22% to Rs 81.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.8714.62 36 81.7062.26 31 OPM %-6.048.14 --1.54-0.82 - PBDT-0.181.93 PL 1.683.30 -49 PBT-0.461.61 PL 0.662.00 -67 NP-0.421.31 PL 0.301.58 -81

