Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 35.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 42.86% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.9933.466.477.110.710.460.440.240.300.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News