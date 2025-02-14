Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 35.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 42.86% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.9933.46 8 OPM %6.477.11 -PBDT0.710.46 54 PBT0.440.24 83 NP0.300.21 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Multibase India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Super Tannery standalone net profit rises 74.74% in the December 2024 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit rises 26.88% in the December 2024 quarter

J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 82.93% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story