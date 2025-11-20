Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.31% to Rs 14.04 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.31% to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.0430.07-38.75-1.901.210.070.74-0.420.72-0.44

