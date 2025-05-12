Zenlabs Ethica standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Zenlabs Ethica declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.71% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 51.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.9915.3351.4258.565.084.965.004.100.470.531.691.870.160.200.430.580.090.150.270.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News