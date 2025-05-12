Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Modella Woollens reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 28.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 71.86% in the March 2025 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story