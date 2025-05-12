Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 26.92 crore

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 94.55% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.42% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.00% to Rs 100.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

