Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 0.340.24 42 OPM %033.33 -47.0641.67 - PBDT0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173 PBT0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173 NP0.100.03 233 0.300.11 173

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 28.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 71.86% in the March 2025 quarter

SRF consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story