GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 25.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 35310.68 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 25.57% to Rs 2369.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3182.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 35310.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34737.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35310.6834737.7710.3913.794021.565266.013028.844113.822369.203182.93

