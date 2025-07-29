Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 31.91% to Rs 319.51 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 53.50% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales319.51242.22 32 OPM %10.7511.36 -PBDT34.1123.99 42 PBT27.6118.13 52 NP20.6313.44 53

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

