Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection consolidated net profit rises 53.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 53.50% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.91% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 242.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.319.51242.2210.7511.3634.1123.9927.6118.1320.6313.44

