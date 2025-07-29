Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 852.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 1107.31 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions rose 852.27% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1107.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 954.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1107.31954.8412.0412.10107.3584.8538.8423.5912.571.32

