With effect from 30 April 2024

Zensar Technologies announced that the term of Arvind Nath Agrawal (DIN: 00193566), Independent Director of the Company, will get over on 30 April 2024. Accordingly, he would cease to be a Director of the Company. He would also cease to be a Director of Zensar Technologies UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

