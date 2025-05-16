Godrej Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 183.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 5779.69 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries reported to Rs 183.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 311.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 5779.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4567.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1536.45% to Rs 981.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 19657.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16600.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

