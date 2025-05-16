Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 40.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.75% to Rs 391.10 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 40.43% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 391.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 299.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.26% to Rs 126.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 101.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 1441.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1209.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

