ZF Commercial Vehicle hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises to Rs 101 cr

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India locked in 20% upper circuit to Rs 16,284.60 after the company's standalone net profit rose 1.45% to Rs 101.07 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 99.62 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations jumped 7.74% QoQ to Rs 955.52 crore in Q4 FY24.

Year on year basis, the company's net profit fell 0.41% and operating revenue fell by 8.96% in Q4 FY23.

The profit before tax stood at Rs 137.24 crore in Q4 FY24, up 1.76% YoY and a 2.66% increase quarter-over-quarter.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 27.4% to Rs 404.78 crore on 9.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,783.71 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared dividend of Rs 17 per share for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. It will be paid on or before 20 August 2024.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, part of ZF Group Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, is a market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. The company provides industry-leading solutions in the autonomous, connected and electric (ACE) domains to commercial vehicle industry in India.

