Zinka Logistics Solutions (BlackBuck) IPO subscribed 24%

The offer received bids for 0.54 crore shares as against 2.25 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Zinka Logistics Solutions (BlackBuck) received bids for 54,08,100 shares as against 2,25,67,270 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 13 November 2024. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 November 2024 and it will close on 18 November 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 259 to Rs 273 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 54 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of 2,06,85,800 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 564.72 crore.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 200 crore for sales and marketing costs, Rs 140 crore for investment in Blackbuck Finserve to meet its future capital requirements, Rs 75 crore for funding of expenditure related to product development and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 34.32% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 27.84%.

Ahead of the IPO, Zinka Logistics Solutions on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, raised Rs 501.33 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.83 crore shares at Rs 273 each to 26 anchor investors.

Zinka Logistics Solution offers a digital platform, the BlackBuck app, for truck operators. Truck operators use the BlackBuck app for their diverse business needs. It offers payments, telematics, a freight marketplace, and vehicle financing services to help truck operators manage their business and grow their income.

In the fiscal year 2024, 963,345 truck operators in the country conducted their business through the platform, representing 27.52% of all Indian truck operators. Truck operators manage their truck-level tolling and fueling operations through the BlackBuck App.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 32.38 crore and net sales of Rs 92.17 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

