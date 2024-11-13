Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX rallied 5.03% to 15.33.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,696.60, a premium of 137.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,559.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36% to 23,559.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 5.03% to 15.33.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wockhardt Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 16 cr, revenue at Rs 809 cr

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Premium

ideaForge boosts India's drone sector with focus on tech indigenisation

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 59.28% recorded in 43 seats till 3pm

Premium

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story