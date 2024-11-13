Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 5.03% to 15.33.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,696.60, a premium of 137.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,559.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 324.40 points or 1.36% to 23,559.05.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

