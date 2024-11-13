NBCC Q2 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 122 cr

NBCC (India) reported 53.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 79.59 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.44% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,458.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 165.90 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 58.33% from Rs 104.78 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 20.15% to Rs 2,360.32 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,964.33 crore in Q2 FY24. Work & consultancy expenses stood at Rs 2,111.51 crore (up 14.83% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 86.07 crore (up 5.56% YoY) during the period under review.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the PMC (Project Management Consultancy) segment stood at Rs 2,177.78 crore, registering a 15.09% YoY growth. Revenue from the Real Estate segment stood at Rs 57.42 crore, marking 50.07% YoY increase, while the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) segment recorded revenue of Rs 209.60 crore, up 64.88% YoY.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 46.52% to Rs 226.74 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 154.74 crore recorded in H1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.51% YoY to Rs 4,602.89 crore in H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, The company's board of directors has taken note of the cessation of Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC, from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1 November 2024.

Additionally, the Board has approved the appointment of Anjeev Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), NBCC, as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, effective 1 November 2024.

More From This Section

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The scrip slipped 4.36% to settle at Rs 89.38 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News