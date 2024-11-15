Zodiac Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.76 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales rise 31.26% to Rs 42.20 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.26% to Rs 42.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.2032.15 31 OPM %-7.42-9.95 -PBDT-2.86-5.57 49 PBT-7.96-10.54 24 NP-13.76-10.76 -28

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

