Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.54% to Rs 16.30 crore

Net loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.54% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.3021.89-7.24-3.06-2.075.76-3.284.15-2.822.73

