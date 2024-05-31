Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreechem Resins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.73% to Rs 17.86 crore

Net profit of Sreechem Resins reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 139.73% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.37% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.79% to Rs 52.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.867.45 140 52.9776.53 -31 OPM %11.09-13.83 -7.702.81 - PBDT1.81-1.10 LP 3.711.59 133 PBT1.70-1.33 LP 3.211.09 194 NP0.83-1.60 LP 2.340.82 185

