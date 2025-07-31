Gillette India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 706.72 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 25.63% to Rs 145.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 706.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 645.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.706.72645.3329.7527.20215.89176.43195.43155.23145.69115.97

