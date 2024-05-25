Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024
Sales decline 32.96% to Rs 897.67 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 75.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 458.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.96% to Rs 897.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1338.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.06% to Rs 99.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 476.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.94% to Rs 4595.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4552.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales897.671338.91 -33 4595.464552.62 1 OPM %2.079.76 -7.757.28 - PBDT98.69147.56 -33 345.36318.45 8 PBT74.17126.31 -41 250.55239.94 4 NP75.17-458.40 LP 99.81476.64 -79

First Published: May 25 2024

