Asian stocks subdued; Japan shares surge offsetting China weakness

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after Microsoft reportedly lowered its AI product sales targets, reviving worries over softer AI demand and margins. Investors also adopted a cautious stance before rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan in coming days. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,875.79 after a choppy session on concerns over slowing services growth and a prolonged property slump. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.68 percent to 25,935.90.

Japanese markets surged, with chipmakers in the AI supply chain gaining ground after reports emerged that Nvidia CEO, Huang, met with President Trump to discuss export controls on Nvidia's AI chips. The Nikkei average jumped 2.33 percent to 51,028.42, extending its rally for a third straight session and reaching a three-week closing high. The broader Topix index settled 1.92 percent higher at 3,398.21. Tokyo Electron climbed 3.2 percent and SoftBank Group shares surged 9.2 percent.