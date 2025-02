Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 50.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.43% to Rs 22.54 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 50.53% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 22.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.22.5423.3413.2218.723.574.641.893.761.392.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News