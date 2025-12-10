Zydus launches Zyrifa - a Denosumab biosimilar

Used for prevention of skeletal complications in cancer patients

Zydus Lifesciences has launched 'Zyrifa', a Denosumab biosimilar. Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody with several indications related to bone health, primarily in the treatment of osteoporosis and the prevention of skeletal complications in cancer patients. This will provide access and treat patients with bone metastases due to breast, prostate, lung, myeloma, kidney, thyroid, head & neck, and other solid tumours. Metastases, is when the cancer spreads to the bones and other organs in the body indicating an advanced stage of cancer. 'Zyrifa' is priced at MRP of Rs 12,495.

Speaking on this launch, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said With Denosumab 120 mg SC, we aim to bring access, affordability of medication in cancer patients needing critical care. This will help patients to retain mobility, and support them in their fight against cancer