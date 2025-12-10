Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 December 2025.

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7271 shares. The stock increased 2.59% to Rs.1,037.30. Volumes stood at 18591 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd clocked volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13453 shares. The stock gained 7.94% to Rs.1,004.00. Volumes stood at 12203 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 23643 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4929 shares. The stock lost 0.01% to Rs.1,712.00. Volumes stood at 3476 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd saw volume of 613 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.34,350.00. Volumes stood at 128 shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.08% to Rs.55.85. Volumes stood at 2.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

