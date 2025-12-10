Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.82 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.65 mbpd this year

India's petroleum and liquid fuel consumption to hit 5.82 mbpd in 2026 compared to 5.65 mbpd this year

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Energy Information Administration or EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by 70,000 b/d this year and 170,000 b/d next year. It estimated Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption at 5.65 million barrels per day or mbpd in 2025 and it is expected to spurt to 5.82 mbpd in 2026. Indias petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Production is estimated at 1.02 mbpd in 2025 and is likely to edge higher to 1.06 mbpd next year.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

