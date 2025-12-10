Cryogenic Ogs bags Rs 1.03-cr order from Yokogawa India for LNG metering skids

Cryogenic Ogs said it has secured an order from Yokogawa India to supply LNG metering skids.

The contract, valued at Rs 1.03 crore, is expected to be executed over a period of 2428 weeks.

The order is domestic in nature, pertaining to the supply of products.

The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in Yokogawa India, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Cryogenic Ogs made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 89.30, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 47.