Cryogenic Ogs bags Rs 1.03-cr order from Yokogawa India for LNG metering skids

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Cryogenic Ogs said it has secured an order from Yokogawa India to supply LNG metering skids.

The contract, valued at Rs 1.03 crore, is expected to be executed over a period of 2428 weeks.

The order is domestic in nature, pertaining to the supply of products.

The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group have any interest in Yokogawa India, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Cryogenic Ogs made a debut on the stock exchanges on 10 July 2025, with its shares listing at Rs 89.30, a 90% premium to the issue price of Rs 47.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 7 July 2025, was subscribed 646.47 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 44 to Rs 47 per share.

Cryogenic Ogs provides equipment solutions for Metering, Filtering, Pressure Reduction, Dosing, and Blending. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 32.90 crore and net profit of Rs 6.12 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Cryogenic Ogs fell 3.50% to currently trade at Rs 194.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

