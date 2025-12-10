Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power gains on commissioning of Koteshwar-Rishikesh transmission line

Tata Power gains on commissioning of Koteshwar-Rishikesh transmission line

Dec 10 2025
Tata Power Company rose 1.14% to Rs 380.65 after the company announced the commissioning of the 400 kV Koteshwar-Rishikesh transmission line, enabling the evacuation of 1,000 MW of clean hydropower and strengthening the northern grid.

The transmission line will facilitate the transfer of 1,000 MW of hydropower from the TehriKoteshwar generation complex in Uttarakhand to multiple northern states and Union Territories, the company said.

The project will supply renewable energy to Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, enhancing grid reliability and regional energy security, it added.

Built across challenging Himalayan terrain in the New Tehri and Dehradun districts, the line ascends to altitudes above 1,816 meters. The project was executed under NRSS XXXVI Transmission (NRSS), which was acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures, a joint venture promoted by Tata Power, ICICI Bank, and global investors.

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

The companys consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore on a 1% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Dec 10 2025

