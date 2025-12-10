IRB Infra gains as toll collections climb 16% YoY to Rs 716 cr in Nov'25

IRB Infrastructure Developers added 2.42% to Rs 42.40 after the company along with its Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) reported a 16% jump in toll revenue to Rs 716.1 crore in November 2025 compared with Rs 618 crore in November2024.

Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra said, November recorded robust toll collections with 16% growth, compared to 9% in October 2025, outperforming previous months. Monthly toll revenue continued its strong growth momentum in Q3 FY26, supported by healthy GDP expansion. The year-end holiday traffic boost and sustained nationwide economic activity are expected to further support growth in the coming months of FY26.

IRB is India's first integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads & highways segment. The company has strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 Lane Kms pan India in its existence of more than 25 years in India.