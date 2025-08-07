Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 190.56 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 19.02% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 190.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 167.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales190.56167.71 14 OPM %22.0521.01 -PBDT44.6238.76 15 PBT30.5125.05 22 NP22.4018.82 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

