Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 857.70 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 13.41% to Rs 127.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 857.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 839.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.857.70839.1018.1418.51156.10156.70145.30151.60127.90147.70

