Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 3.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 778.00 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness rose 3.44% to Rs 150.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 778.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 709.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.01% to Rs 266.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 2315.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2242.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales778.00709.90 10 2315.202242.60 3 OPM %20.8520.37 -13.3115.04 - PBDT160.10140.10 14 298.10326.00 -9 PBT154.40133.50 16 274.30301.00 -9 NP150.30145.30 3 266.90310.40 -14

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

