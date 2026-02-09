Gold rises above $5,000 as dip-buyers return to market after volatile week

By Yihui Xie

Gold advanced above $5,000 an ounce, as dip-buyers returned to the market after an exceptionally volatile week for precious metals.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.7 per cent in early trading, and was also supported by a landslide election victory for incumbent Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Her victory reinforced expectations for looser fiscal policy and sustained pressure on the yen, which would be supportive for bullion as investors look for a better store of value. Silver also rose.

Precious metals crashed from all-time highs at the end of last month, after a record-breaking rally that appeared to run too far, too fast. At Friday’s close, gold was down around 11% from an all-time high hit on Jan. 29, but was still up 15 per cent for the year.

The multiyear bull run accelerated in January, as a wave of speculative investment added fuel to a market already bolstered by heightened geopolitical tensions and the revival of the debasement trade, with investors moving out of sovereign bonds and currencies into hard assets like gold. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited Chinese traders as a reason behind last week’s wild swings in gold. Despite a week of choppy trading since the historic rout, gold has recovered around half of its losses. Banks including Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have backed bullion to recover due to long-term demand drivers. Data over the weekend showed that the Chinese central bank extended gold purchases for a 15th month, underscoring resilient official demand.