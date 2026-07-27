Gold climbs ₹757 on MCX, silver surges ₹2,266 as crude oil prices ease

Gold and silver futures rose on Monday as crude oil slipping below $100 eased immediate inflation concerns, while US President Donald Trump’s military warning to Iran and Houthi rebels boosted safe-haven demand.

Both metals opened higher in the domestic and global markets. On Comex, gold was trading near $4,100 per ounce, while silver was around $60 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,750 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,23,400 per kg.

Gold futures rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,43,575 per 10 gram, up ₹469 from the previous close of ₹1,43,106.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,863, up ₹757. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,887 and a low of ₹1,43,575. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver also gains Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,23,500 per kg, up ₹1,362 from the previous close of ₹2,22,138. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,24,404, up ₹2,266. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,24,632 and a low of ₹2,23,500. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,097.50 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,070.80 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,105.50 per ounce, up $34.70. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $59.81 per ounce. The previous closing price was $58.90. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $59.92 per ounce, up $1.01. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.