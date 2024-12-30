Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 77,830, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 92,500 per kg

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,830 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,500.

The price of 22-carat gold also went down by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,830.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,340.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Banglore, and Kolkata at Rs 92,300.

In Mumbai, price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,500.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,800.

US gold climbed on Monday as conflict in the Middle East lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. At the same time, investors looked forward to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook and Donald Trump's tariff policies, which could shape the metal's 2025 trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,622.93 per ounce, as of 0040 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $2,637.30.

Spot silver added 0.1 per cent to $29.41 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $922.80 and palladium climbed 0.5 per cent to $915.69.

(With inputs from Reuters)